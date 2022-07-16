Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

