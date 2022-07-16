Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,475,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.65.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

