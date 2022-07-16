Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

