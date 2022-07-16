Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 363,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

