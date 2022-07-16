Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.