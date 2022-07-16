Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 400,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 57.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

