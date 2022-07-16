Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $227.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

