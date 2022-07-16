Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $414,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

