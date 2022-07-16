Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Shares Down 0.3%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 1,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCBU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,025,000.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

