Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Tops One Day Volume of $342.00

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $342.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

