BitNautic Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,115.00 (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $4.76 million and $4,115.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.44 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

