Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market capitalization of $485,930.12 and $14,871.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
