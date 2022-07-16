BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches Market Cap of $547,704.71

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $547,704.71 and approximately $88,253.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

