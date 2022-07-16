BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 246.2% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %
MUE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 45,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.69.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
