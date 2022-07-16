BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 246.2% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

MUE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 45,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

