Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023961 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013365 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,846,187 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

