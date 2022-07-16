Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

