BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.40.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 89.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.95. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$46.60.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

