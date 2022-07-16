BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 99.5% in June

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 124,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE DMB opened at $13.84 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

