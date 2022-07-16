Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.45. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.