Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.18.

BA opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

