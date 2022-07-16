Bonfida Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.13 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $26.17 million and $48.13 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

