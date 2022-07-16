BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,912 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,524,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

