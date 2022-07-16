Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) versus Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borqs Technologies and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.41 -$55.87 million N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 1.98 $371.00 million $4.15 10.72

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Borqs Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

(Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

