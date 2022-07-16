Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
BPZZF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
