Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.28 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.44.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.43 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.