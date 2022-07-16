Bridgetown (BTWN) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridgetown and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 87.95%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.12 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.27

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

