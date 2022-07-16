British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,066.67.

BTI opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

