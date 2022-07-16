Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.46. 1,871,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,765. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

