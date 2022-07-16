Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $96.44

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

