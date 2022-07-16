Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 117

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.39).

Several research firms have commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 125 ($1.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Centrica Trading Up 1.8 %

Centrica stock opened at GBX 87.12 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.20. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.29.

Insider Activity at Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

In related news, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($9,990.49). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,906.62 ($2,267.63). Also, insider Heidi Mottram purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($9,990.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,020 shares of company stock worth $1,412,358.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

