Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $16.07

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,380. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,552,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

