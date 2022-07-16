Brokers Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

