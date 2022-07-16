Brokers Offer Predictions for Stellantis’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stellantis in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Stellantis’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $607,517,000. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 1,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,630 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

