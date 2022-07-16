BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) PT Lowered to $26.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

BRP Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BRP opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BRP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BRP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

