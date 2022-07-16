BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143,876.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $143,876.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

