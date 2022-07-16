Bytom (BTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00255269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,195,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,390,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

