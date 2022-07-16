C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,535 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 284.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

