C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 640 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

