C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $657,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.