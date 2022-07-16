C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,120 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,207,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,674,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

