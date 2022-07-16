C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $81,000 Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.80 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

