C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 445.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Chubb stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.39. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

