C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

