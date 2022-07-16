C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 740 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Xencor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,374,000 after buying an additional 126,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xencor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xencor by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 467,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $21,546,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

