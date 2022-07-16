C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

