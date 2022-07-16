C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PAA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

