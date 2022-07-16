C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,716 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,557,000 after purchasing an additional 256,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO opened at $39.49 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

