C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

