C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.48.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

