CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.08

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.08 and traded as high as C$31.15. CAE shares last traded at C$30.92, with a volume of 534,667 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

